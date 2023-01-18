Barclays Increases Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target to GBX 420

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Hunting has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

