Barclays PLC Has $316.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $316,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

GS stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $351.88. 148,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,117. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.