Barclays PLC Purchases 163,726 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,726 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.91. 41,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,248. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

