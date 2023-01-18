Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

