Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 6,800,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,038,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The stock has a market cap of £26.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

