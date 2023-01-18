Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.68 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.17-$1.18 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 158,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

