Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,482.50 ($18.09).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,192 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,204.50. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,572 ($19.18). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

