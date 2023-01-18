Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $265.20 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.14 or 0.00073006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $265.20 million and $12.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00205274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.