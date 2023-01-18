Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 387,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,402. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 206,858 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bowlero

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

