Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 3.5%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 458,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 708,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

