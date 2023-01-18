Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) PT at $58.33

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

