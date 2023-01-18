Brokerages Set Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) PT at $89.67

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several research firms have commented on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($90.22) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nexans from €93.00 ($101.09) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Nexans has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $101.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

