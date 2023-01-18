BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) versus Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Head-To-Head Review

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.35 $42.28 million $1.18 14.76 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.38 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -45.13

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.10% 30.24% 8.13% BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

