Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

