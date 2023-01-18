Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the December 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caesarstone has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesarstone Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.