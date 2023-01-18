Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Up 0.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.99 and last traded at C$63.45. Approximately 4,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of Montreal decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of C$736.46 million and a PE ratio of 53.32.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,412.70. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,412.70. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total transaction of C$197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at C$1,705,778.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $780,260.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

