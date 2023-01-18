Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

In related news, Director Douglas Burton Forster bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,113.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 101,500 shares of company stock worth $78,515.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

