Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 108.2% in December

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the December 15th total of 148,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 2,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,901. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

