Cannell & Co. Invests $5.37 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.
Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
