CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $2,609.03 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00231109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.81556305 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,618.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

