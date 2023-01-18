C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 21,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 6,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

