CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

CF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. 102,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 283.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.