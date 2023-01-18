Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.55

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
CJEWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
