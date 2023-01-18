CIBC Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cormark reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.80. 385,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,593. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.33.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$522.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.