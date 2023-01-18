Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 7,232,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,162. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

