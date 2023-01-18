ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.