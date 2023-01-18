ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.