Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV remained flat at $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. 96,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,116. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.92.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

