CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $175.10 million and $318,262.82 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

