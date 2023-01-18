Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. 414,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,211. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

