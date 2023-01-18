Comparing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and PolarityTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.12 PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.61 -$30.19 million ($5.96) -0.13

Profitability

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08% PolarityTE -451.82% -159.54% -106.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 705.39%. PolarityTE has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.69%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats PolarityTE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About PolarityTE

(Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

