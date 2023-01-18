Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,015.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

CMPGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 164,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.