Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $141.70. 73,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.