Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.77 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $54.77 million and $2.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,900.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00403289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00797107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00099456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00576709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00207059 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02743522 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,605,023.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.