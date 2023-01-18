COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 16,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $1.2022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

