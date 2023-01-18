Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $12.38 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.38 or 0.00058130 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $155.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00081384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

