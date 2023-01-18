Critical Comparison: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 16.32% 6.26% 3.25% IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 IAC 1 0 9 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. IAC has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 7.14 $49.65 million $0.28 31.18 IAC $3.70 billion 1.18 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.96

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

