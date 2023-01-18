DAO Maker Hits One Day Trading Volume of $874,075.42 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $106.21 million and $874,075.42 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00429186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.58 or 0.30125726 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00767591 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

