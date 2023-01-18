Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director David Daniel Cates Sells 288,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$523,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,611,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,926,211.60.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,645. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denison Mines Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

