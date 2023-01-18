Dero (DERO) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00022324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $62.74 million and $151,144.22 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00412710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00813700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00104516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00586936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00208782 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,210,589 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

