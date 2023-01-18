Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 135,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
