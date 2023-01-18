Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 135,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($215.22) to €202.00 ($219.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €170.00 ($184.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

