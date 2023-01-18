Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Post Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 63,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,049. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
