Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 63,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,049. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

