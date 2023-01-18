Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.05. 19,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

