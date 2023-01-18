DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in December

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. CX Institutional bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.
Shares of DLY stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 262,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $18.48.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
