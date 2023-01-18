Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 90,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. 485,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. The firm has a market cap of $437.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

