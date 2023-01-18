Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144,426. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Company Profile



Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

