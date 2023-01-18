Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 739 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 152,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,937,666. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

