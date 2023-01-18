Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 705.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,846,000.

DFIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

