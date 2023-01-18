Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.70.

TXN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.90. 59,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,855. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

