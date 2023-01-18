DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11). 530,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 134,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.10).

DP Poland Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £61.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.69.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

