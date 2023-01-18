dYdX (DYDX) Price Up 7.3% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00006755 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $80.01 million and approximately $49.51 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

